Mary Bess Adams (08-18-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, September 10. 2018
VENICE, FLA. - Mary Bess Adams passed away at her residence in Venice, Fla. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the age of 73.

Mary was born in Bedford, Ind., on August 16, 1945, the daughter of Joe and Ruth Hackett.

Survivors include two brothers, Dan (Barbara) Hackett and Frank (Debbie) Hackett, both of Bedford, Ind.; and one sister, Libby (Ray) Simms, Jefferson, Ga.

Mary was a retired civilian transportation specialist for the United States Armed Forces having served in command centers and in the Middle East. She was an active church member and enjoyed her pets, reading, listening to music, singing, and playing her violin. Mary was loved and will be sadly missed by her many relatives and friends.

Old Website

