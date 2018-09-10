JEFFERSON - Reverend Wayne Wright, 74, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Reverend Wright was born on July 13, 1944, the son of the late Marion Wright Sr. and Lizza Lovell Wright. He was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church, was an ordained Minister for over 30 years, and was a farmer. Reverend Wright was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Merck Wright; and a granddaughter Elizabeth Marie Wright. Reverend Wright was the last member of his immediate family.
Survivors include his daughter, Terena Huffman and her husband Richard, Jefferson; son, Tresler Wright and his wife Leslie, Monroe, Ga.; son, Teharon Wright and his wife Shari, Martin, Ga.; daughter, Trilla Wright Gaskins and her husband Tripp, Hemingway, S.C.; six grandchildren, Beth and Abby Huffman, Victoria, Phillip and Catherine Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight, Douglas Merck, and Richard Merck officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11. The body will be placed in the church on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to lie in state until the funeral hour.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Wayne Wright (09-07-18)
