'A.B.' Eberhart (08-12-18)

WINDER - Alvin Branton "A.B." Eberhart 88, passed away August 12, 2018, following a brief illness.
He was born in Oconee County on August 31, 1929, the son of the late Jesse and Oda Henry Eberhart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae; brothers, J.B., Chester and Emory Eberhart; sister, Doris Wheeler; son, David Eberhart; grandsons, Justin and Christopher Eberhart; and great-grandson, Cody Eager.
Mr. Eberhart served in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he worked as an appliance repair technician at Lamar's Furniture and Appliances in Bogart, Ga. He was a member of the VFW.
He had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to read and watch the Western Channel, and he especially enjoyed fish fries with his family. He will be remembered for many things, but most importantly, the love he always showed to his family and friends will never be forgotten. A.B. will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Nick) Vonglis, Douglasville; son, Matt Eberhart, Winder; grandchildren, Shane Eberhart, Monroe, Jennifer Moore and Melissa Eberhart, Kennesaw, and Grandson Vonglis, Fort Polk, La.; along with nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held August 16 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Hal McElhannon officiating, along with a special tribute by Nan Eberhart.
Smith Funeral home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com.
