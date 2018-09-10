July 3, 1946 - September 7, 2018
Mr. Turman was a loving husband to Donna Turman, father to Lee Turman and Simone Blanchard, brother to Al Turman, and uncle to 15 nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Walter Turman, Mentor, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran, and self-employed in industrial plastic sales. Paul was an avid championship fisherman often fishing in North Georgia Lakes. He served on the Hoschton City Council and worked tirelessly to restore downtown Hoschton.
The memorial service will be on Sunday September 16, at 11 a.m., at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel in Buford.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for the Georgia Wildlife Conservation Fund or the Disabled American Veterans.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Share memories of Paul at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Paul Richard Turman (09-07-18)
