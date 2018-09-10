Madison County spent Saturday morning at Oconee County’s Veteran’s Park for three games against other schools in the state. They began the day with losses to George Walton Academy and Ola, but bounced back with a walk-off win over the defending Region 8-AA Champions Banks County.
The Red Raiders defeated the Leopards 6-5 on a walk-off single by Emma Strickland which brought home Riley Smith. Prior to that run, Banks County had a 3-0 lead through the first three and a half innings, but the Raiders rallied by outscoring them 6-2 in the final half of the game.
Kennedy Dixon scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. A wild pitch brought home two more runs in the fifth inning to tie the game, though the Leopards regained the lead in the top of the sixth with a two-run single. Then Madison County tied the game again their next time up. Lexi Jordan drove home the first run with a fly ball to right field. She later scored the tying run on Kinley Phillip’s ground ball. In the seventh inning, both teams started with a runner on second base. That wasn’t an issue for Lily Crane as she pitched the Leopards into two ground outs and a strikeout. Smith took second base to start the bottom of the seventh, and Strickland unloaded on the first pitch for the game-winning single.
For the rest of the story, see the September 13 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Red Raiders conclude play date with win over Banks County
