Betty Pace (09-08-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Betty Pace, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Della Pierce; brothers, Paul and William Pierce; and sister, Juanita Copeland.

Survivors include a son, Richard Pace, Danielsville; and sisters, Connie Maxey and Ruth Reynolds.

Services will be held Friday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens - Danielsville. Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. A second visitation will take place and hour prior to the service on Friday.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. lordandstephens.com.
