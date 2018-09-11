DANIELSVILLE - Betty Pace, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Della Pierce; brothers, Paul and William Pierce; and sister, Juanita Copeland.
Survivors include a son, Richard Pace, Danielsville; and sisters, Connie Maxey and Ruth Reynolds.
Services will be held Friday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens - Danielsville. Visitation will be Thursday, September 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. A second visitation will take place and hour prior to the service on Friday.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. lordandstephens.com.
Betty Pace (09-08-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry