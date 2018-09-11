The Red Raider’s proved that they are rarely out, regardless of how far down they get Monday night. Madison County rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Franklin County 4-3 for their second-straight victory. A much-needed win before returning to region play tonight against Stephens County.
Kinley Phillips started the game, but she left after allowing three runs in the top of the third. Emma Strickland replaced her and shut down the Lions for the final 4.2 innings of the game. But the Raiders still struggled to find success on offense with a scoreless third inning and two quick outs to start the fourth. It was almost a 1-2-3 fourth inning, but Ella Chancey sprinted to first base on a dropped third strike. Olivia Montgomery changed the game with her RBI triple which cut the lead to 3-1. Strickland returned for the fifth inning and she shut down the Lions in order, setting up a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Lexi Jordan opened the inning with a line drive single. She advanced on Laken Minish’s hit to left field and scored on a wild pitch. Franklin County intentionally walked Strickland to put runners at the corners. Kennedy Dixon stepped up with a line drive to center field for the tying and leading runs of the game.
Franklin County nearly rallied in the seventh inning with a pair of singles, but Strickland retired the final three batters to conclude the game with a victory.
SOFTBALL: Raider’s rally to defeat Franklin County
