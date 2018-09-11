Don Panoz has died, according to DailySportsCar.com.
Panoz and his wife founded Chateau Elan Winery and Resort in Braselton, which has shaped the town for several decades. Panoz was also the former owner of Road Atlanta.
“He was a visionary who had a transformational effect on our town,” Town of Braselton leaders announced on social media on Tuesday. “He set the standards high and created successes out of ideas others couldn’t even imagine. Our town grieves. RIP Don Panoz. Thank you for your contributions. We already miss you.”
Panoz was an entrepreneur and also had career success in pharmaceuticals and motorsports.
More details will be posted online when available and in next week’s issue of The Braselton News.
Don Panoz, founder of Chateau Elan, dies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry