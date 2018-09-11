Aaron Haggard (09-10-18)

My Father Aaron Joseph Haggard was born on June 14, 1938, and passed away September 10, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center surrounded by people who loved him. He was 80 years old.
He was a former carpenter and brick mason and he was of the Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Reecie Allen Haggard; brothers, Charles Haggard, Roy Haggard, and Ted Haggard; sister, Helen Haynes; and step-daughter, Teressa Reed. They are all greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Haggard; daughter, Nita Haggard; and step-daughter, Lisa (Jason) Hill. I would also like to mention Tommy Lord, Donna Dalton and Angie Hooper. Grandchildren, Jessica Latimer, Heather (Pedro) Cayuela, and Christa Harrison; great-grandchildren, Austin Latimer, Tyler Harris, Elaina Harrison, Sawyer Cayuela, and Blakely Cayuela; brothers, Allan (Carol) Haggard, Harvey Joe (Lucy) Haggard, and Mitchell (Patricia) Haggard; sisters, Jackie Reed and Mona (John) Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Forgive me for not naming you all. We love you just the same.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Galilee Holiness Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
"A Letter from your Daughter"
Daddy,
I love you more than you'll ever know. We didn't always get along, but when it was all said and done, we still loved each other. God help the person who tried to come between me and my Daddy!
Today I stood in the emergency room, holding your hand and talking to you. I know you could hear me even though you couldn't talk. I hope I told you some things that gave you comfort as you slipped away. When I saw you take your last two breaths, I knew my Daddy was gone. What a bitter-sweet moment. Bitter because you were leaving me, and sweet because I knew you would never feel pain again. Just two easy breath's and you were gone.
About 30 years ago you wrote a poem called "The Falling of the Leaves." In it you talked about death and how everything has a time and a season to die, even the beautiful leaves of Fall. How ironic that you left us just as Autumn approaches. Almost as if you knew.
I love you Daddy and I miss you already. Rest in Peach.
Your Daughter,
Nita
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
