SOFTBALL: MCHS shuts down seventh inning comeback, sweeps Stephens County

Another region foe has fallen. Madison County improves to 6-0 against Region 8-AAAA foes, with now two regular season sweeps after dispatching of Stephens County.
Emma Strickland pitched 6.2 shutout innings, while Ella Chancey and Laney Bales were lightning at the plate, but the Red Raiders had to withstand a last inning rally to defeat the Indians 4-3.
“Girls played great tonight. A win by one is still a win,” said head coach Ken Morgan, who earned his 100th career win last week. “It’s good to put one in the win column and go 6-0. That puts us in the driver’s seat with two game to play. That’s exciting for our girls, they’ve met their goals so far.”
Strickland had a perfect game going through four innings, and endured jams in the fifth and sixth innings to earn the victory. Meanwhile, the Raider’s offense began to come alive with a lead-off single by Ella Chancey. She advanced to second on Olivia Montgomery’s bunt and then scored on a ground ball hit up the middle by Lexi Jordan.
