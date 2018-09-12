Auburn City Council approves budget for Fiscal Year 2019

At its meeting last Thursday, the Auburn City Council held public hearings on the Fiscal Year 2019 budget and the Gwinnett County millage rate for Auburn residents.
The FY2019 General Fund budget was approved at $3.253 million – up $19,248 over the FY2018 budget of $3.233 million – or 0.6 percent.
The FY2019 water fund budget is set at $2.189 million in revenues and $1.936 million in expenses.
The FY2019 proposed budget for storm water is $104,800 for revenues and expenses – the same as FY2018.
Total revenues for the city in FY2019 are projected at $5.547 million with expenses at $5.294 million.
The approved FY2019 budgets include a 2.5-percent salary increase for all employees that could become effective on October 1; leasing one vehicle for five years for the police department; the capital purchase of an enclosed cab tractor for public works; and phase III of the Greentree water line replacement project.
No one spoke in favor of or in opposition to the proposed budgets.
The 2018 Gwinnett County millage rate was approved at 4.951 mills – the same it has been since 2013.
No one spoke at the hearing on the millage rate.
For more on Thursday's meeting, see the Sept. 12 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
