Kolter hearing set Oct. 1

Wednesday, September 12. 2018
Hoschton leaders will consider a request for a proposed massive development early next month.
The Hoschton City Council discussed the upcoming hearing at its September meeting. Hoschton’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider Kolter Acquisitions’ request on Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot.
See the full story in the Sept. 12 issue of The Braselton News.
