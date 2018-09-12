Brewpub one step closer to opening

Owners of a Braselton brewpub are one step closer to opening after action from town leaders this week.
The Braselton Town Council approved an alcohol license for Braselton Brewing Company at its Sept. 10 meeting.
“(The owner) hopes to open within the next 30 days,” town manager Jennifer Scott told the council.
Scott added it takes 30 days to brew the beer for consumption. The owners are currently working to secure the needed licenses for brewing.
“He’s getting his town and state licenses now so he can start brewing and have it ready to go when he’s ready to open,” she said.
