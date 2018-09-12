Commerce schools’ millage rate trimmed

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 12. 2018
The Commerce Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a new millage rate of 18.694 mills, a reduction from 19.139 mills. But the rate is higher than the “rollback” rate of 18.085 mills.
The rollback rate is the rate at which revenue would equal the revenue from local property taxes in 2017.
See the full story in the Sept. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.