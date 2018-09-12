County BOE calls bond vote for March 19th

The Jackson County Board of Education voted this week to proceed with calling for a $50 million bond referendum vote early next year to help fund a new high school in the Braselton-Hoschton area.
Funding from the bond, along with state funds, are slated to pay for the new high school, which will be located at Skelton Rd. and Hwy. 332.
The current Jackson County Comprehensive High School in Jefferson will be relocated to the new facility. It is scheduled to open for the 2020-2021 school year. The current JCCHS facility is slated to become a college and career academy.
