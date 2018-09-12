Jefferson leaders are trying to decide how to best mitigate an anticipated increase in traffic at the intersection of Old Swimming Pool Rd. and Old Pendergrass Rd. should the city move forward with a paving project.
The council will vote on a budget adjustment later this month to make funds available to pave the dirt portion of Old Swimming Pool Rd. in an effort to redirect traffic from the road’s intersection at the Hwy.129 bypass to its intersection at Old Pendergrass Rd. During discussion Monday, some on the council favored creating a three-way stop at the intersection to control the new flow of traffic, while councilman Mark Mobley contended that a roundabout is the safest option.
See the full story in the Sept. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson council mulls new traffic control measures at intersection
