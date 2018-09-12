Though he is primarily a shortstop, Brady House didn’t hesitate during a practice in Jupiter, Fla. when Team USA 15U manager Jason Maxwell approached him about playing some first base during last month’s World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup in David, Panama.
“I told him I would be ready,” said House, the Winder-Barrow High School sophomore standout who was one of 20 players around the country selected for the team that won the World Cup Gold Medal.
“It was a situation where we didn’t have as many first basemen as shortstops and I had played first when I was younger.”
Early in the tournament, Team USA brought its starting first baseman in to pitch and House was put at first.
He didn’t relinquish the spot.
Instead, he led the team, hitting .448 (13-for-29) with a home run, a tournament-high 16 RBIs, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases in nine games as the Americans went 8-1 to win the Gold.
He also saw a little time on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 shutout innings without giving up a hit and surrendering just one walk. For his efforts, House was selected to the all-tournament team as the all-world first baseman.
It was the latest success for House, who has emerged as one of the top players in the nation for his age group. After playing for Team USA as a 12-year-old and competing in Taiwan in 2015, he was selected out of a group of 72 players who competed during three-day trials in Cary, N.C. to make the 20-man World Cup roster.
The significance of the achievement wasn’t lost on the youngster.
“Hearing my name called to be picked for Team USA, it just brings chills because you go down to Panama competing for your country against other countries, wearing ‘USA’ across your chest,” House said last week. “It’s one of the best feelings. When I made the 12U team, it was amazing but I didn’t actually understand how big of a deal it was.
“Now I understand more what it means. The talent and competition was just unbelievable, competing against guys from around the U.S. to make the team and then against other countries. People from other countries wanted to come and win just like we did, so they came and they played their best baseball and we had to play ours.”
STAYING HUMBLE
In the prologue of Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary “Baseball,” narrator John Chancellor notes that the men “who fail seven times out of 10 are considered the game’s greatest heroes.”
Anyone who has played the game at any level can attest to its ability to humble you.
“You always have to stay humble to the game,” House said. He added that humility was a key quality in his favorite player growing up, former Atlanta Braves right fielder Jeff Francoeur.
“I liked the way he played the game,” said House, who continues to wear No. 7 as a tribute to Francoeur from his days with the Braves. “He was humble to the game. With him going to Parkview (High School), a lot of people around here know him and they only have good things to say about him. Just watching him on TV, going to the games and getting to meet him a couple of times, he’s just a great guy and he always played the game the right way.”
