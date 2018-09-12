SOFTBALL: Dragons reel off six straight wins, back in first place

The Jefferson softball team is back atop the region standings and hopes to stay there this time.
After suffering a 3-2 loss to Jackson County Aug. 28, the Dragons have run their winning streak to six games. That string of victories includes two region wins last week as Jefferson took over sole possession of first place in the Region 8-AAA standings.
The team is now 15-3 on the year. At 8-1 in 8-AAA play, the Dragons have a game-and-a-half lead over Jackson County, which is 6-2 in the region.
“It’s nice to be in first place in the region, but our goal is to win the region tournament,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. “Obviously, being the No. 1 seed going into the region tournament is ideal, but the vision we have for ourselves is to come away with a region championship. We still have work to do during the regular season.”
The Dragons earned their most recent win Monday with a 5-1 win over Winder-Barrow behind a three-hitter from senior pitcher Emily Perrin.
Jefferson will return to region play Thursday at 6 p.m. at last-place Monroe Area (3-15, 0-7). It will follow that game with non-region contests Saturday against Dodge County (9 a.m.) and Evans (11 a.m.) in the Ram Classic at Parkview. The Dragons face another non-region opponent, Flowery Branch, Monday on the road at 5:55 p.m. Region play resumes Tuesday at Hart County at 5:55 pm.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
