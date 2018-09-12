Football: Leopards ready for first region game of the season

The Banks County High School football team got its first win of the 2018 season last Friday. The Leopards dominated East Jackson 50-10.
The Leopards (1-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) now are ready to start region, and their first test in Region 8-AA begins this Friday with a trip to Social Circle and a battle with the Redskins (2-0, 0-0).
Head coach Jay Reid said he has watched film on Social Circle since Saturday. He admits, though, it is hard to “tell” how good they are, because Social Circle has dominated its first two opponents.
The Redskins have outscored opponents 93-0 through two games including a 62-0 drubbing of Cross Keys two weeks ago.
“Looking at them, I feel like they’re a little bit better than they were last year,” Reid said. “I feel like they’ve done a good job.”
Reid said the offense has
“good” players. The first is quarterback Tate Peters.
“He’s a pretty good player,” Reid said. “Big, tall kid that has a good arm and can run the ball pretty well.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
