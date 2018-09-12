The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department’s basketball registration is now open.
Registration for 5-6 year olds is open until Oct. 12. The registration fee is $60. Practices start the week of Oct. 22. Games will run between Nov. 13 and Dec. 15. Register in person at the recreation center or online at bankscountyrec.org. For more information, send an email to tmayfield@co.banks.ga.us.
Registration for 7-14 year olds is open until Nov. 9. Ages groups are 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 for both boys and girls. Registration fee is $75. Practices begin the week of Nov. 26 and a preseason tournament is scheduled for Dec. 22. Register in person or online. For more information, send an email to tmayfield@co.banks.ga.us.
The BCPRD is also offering pickleball on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. Playing pickleball is free.
“We have a group that meets on those mornings, informally, to play pick-up games,” assistant director Kim McEntire said.
“We also have an instructor on site at that time for those who are beginners or who have never played. We have all of the equipment. So, basically, it is for anyone - beginners to experienced players.”
For more information on pickleball, you can contact Kim McEntire at kmcentire@co.banks.ga.us.
Banks County Rec. Department: Basketball sign-ups and pickleball
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry