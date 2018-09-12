Football: Walker, Leopards roll by Eagles, 50-10

Terrance Walker tasted the end zone Friday. Then he went back for seconds, thirds, fourths and fifths.
The senior Banks County standout had five touchdowns and 247 rushing yards on 21 carries as the Leopards handed head coach Jay Reid his first win in Banks County blue in convincing fashion, a 50-10 dismantling of East Jackson in Homer.
“He (Walker) is a good player and we’re going to rely on our guys to make plays,” said Reid. “We want to put them into position to make plays. And we saw some things on film and we knew he had an opportunity to go big. So we gave him the rock and let him roll.”
Walker said he had room to run all night.
“The offensive line was blocking for me,” said the senior, who scored on runs of 35, 1, 3, 48 and 65 yards. “They were creating holes and I was taking advantage of it.”
For more of last week's game, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
