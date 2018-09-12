FOOTBALL: Dragons, Elephants to clash

Jefferson seeks third straight win against opponent hungry for victory
A proud Gainesville program hasn’t won a game this season, and the Jefferson football team hopes to deny the Red Elephants a victory celebration for at least another week.
The Dragons (2-1) seek their third-straight win on the season as they host Gainesville Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Red Elephants have gotten off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start. Gainesville hasn’t started 0-4 since 1964.
“They’re extremely athletic,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “They have very talented athletes at almost every position. They’re certainly looking for something significant to jump start their season. We know they’ll be awfully fired up to come into our place.”
The Red Elephants are under the direction of new head coach Heath Webb, who succeeded longtime coach Bruce Miller.
Webb is looking to restore Gainesville to its past glory after 5-6 and 4-7 seasons the past two years.
After a blowout loss to Mary Persons 42-0 in his debut, Webb’s Red Elephants lost close games to North Forsyth (24-21) and Lambert (16-15) before an off week last week.
“Without question, Heath (Webb) and those guys are doing a great job,” Cathcart said. “They’ve lost two very, very close games, and then kind of got beat up on by Mary Persons, which there’s no shame in that as we can tell you.” (Jefferson lost to Mary Persons in the playoffs last year.)
