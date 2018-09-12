The Commerce Tiger football team is 3-0 on the 2018 season, and this week the Tigers get their second crack at region action.
The Tigers welcome the Providence Christian Academy Storm (2-1, 0-1 Region 8-A) on homecoming Friday. This is the fifth meeting between the two programs. The Tigers are 4-0 and have outscored the Storm 212-10 in four games including three shutouts.
But, the Storm’s two wins this season surpasses their win total from last season. The Storms defeated Cross Keys in game one and King’s Ridge Christian in game two.
“They’ve gotten better at every position,” Commerce head coach Michael Brown said, “and started the season out with two wins.
“One of those was against a team that ran the triple (option). Their kids play hard. They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball. Just like any Friday night playing region opponent in Region 8-A, we expect a tough football game. Our kids need to be ready to go and play our best.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Tigers prepare for homecoming date with Storm
