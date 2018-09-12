SOCCER: Former Dragon playing for Ga. Revolution

After a college soccer career that included three surgeries was over, Stephanie Lamm figured that was as good a time as any to hang up the cleats for good.
That notion didn’t last long. All it took was seeing players preparing during summer workouts to lure the former Jefferson player out of her brief retirement.
“I was just like, “Oh, man, if I could just play one more time,’” said Lamm, who played at Jefferson from 2011-2014.
That wish has become a reality as the 23-year-old has made the roster of the first-ever women’s team for the Georgia Revolution, a minor league soccer organization based out of McDonough. The team played its inaugural game this past Sunday, losing 10-0 to FFC Georgia. Lamm took three shots on goal and played 90 minutes.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
