SOFTBALL: Tigers look to build on strong week

Last Friday night, Commerce head softball coach Melissa Mullis said she saw a different intensity, level of play and enthusiasm from her players.
The results equaled what she saw as the Tigers went 3-0 at a weekend tournament in Oconee County. The Tigers went 5-0 for the week as they picked up two region wins last Tuesday and Thursday. The previous week, the Tigers went 0-2 with close losses to George Walton Academy and Prince Avenue Christian.
“It was the best we’ve played yet,” Mullis said of her team’s play at the weekend tournament.
Friday night, the team defeated West Laurens 7-3. On Saturday, the Tigers continued to dominate with a win over Central 11-0 and a 10-2 win over North Oconee.
The Tigers’ season continues today at East Jackson and tomorrow on the road at Towns County. Tuesday’s results vs. Providence Christian Academy weren’t known before press time.
One of the highlights from the weekend came in the win over West Laurens, which was a Maggie Blackmon grand slam, Mullis said.
“Crazy, crazy,” Mullis described. “It was so much fun.”
Mullis said she gave her a team “homework.” That homework was to work on controlling what they could control. It showed in their play from not getting upset at the umpire to not getting upset if someone doesn’t get a hit.
“It kept their enthusiasm and energy (up) the whole entire (time),” Mullis said. “They couldn’t get down down, because they had to let things go.
“It was the best we’ve played, because they chose to make that a priority, to get better at the mental aspect of the game.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
