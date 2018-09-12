After a 3-0 week in region play two weeks ago, last week saw Jackson County having to deal with adversity in 8-AAA for the first time in two years.
The Panthers fell to both Franklin County (last Wednesday) and East Jackson (Thursday) in their first region losses since 2016.
“We ran into a buzzsaw with Franklin and East Jackson, giving us everything they had,” coach Chad Brannon said. “Our bats cooled off a bit, but we know they will be back. The team never backed down and hung in there in both games.”
Jackson County fell to Franklin County 8-3 last Wednesday. It was limited to three hits over the last five innings in a 5-4 loss to rival East Jackson on the road Thursday.
Though Jackson County endured a trying week, the overall picture remains positive for the Panthers. The team still controls its own destiny to earn the No. 1 seed out of the region for the 8-AAA tournament.
“We still control our own destiny in region with the regular season and the region tournament,” Brannon said. “In both games (last week) we had two of the three phases of the game on, but there are many times we have to have all three on to get the job done.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Panther coach says team ‘ran into a buzzsaw’ last week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry