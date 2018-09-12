Jefferson coach Brittani Lawrence said an area loss to Morgan County qualified as a teaching moment.
The Dragons fell in a close three-set match to the Bulldogs Thursday (16-25, 25-18, 25-23), but bounced back with a sweep of Monroe Area (25-6, 25-19) later than evening and a sweep of Tallulah Falls (25-16, 25-22, 25-23) Friday.
“There is always a lesson to learn from each point, good or bad,” the third-year coach said. “The loss against Morgan County stung and was/is a tough match to shake off. However, we traveled to Tallulah Falls the following day and learned how we need to control the game by playing at our speed. The results were very rewarding.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons rebound from loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry