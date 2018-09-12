VOLLEYBALL: Jackson Co. sweeps four opponents

The Jackson County volleyball team didn’t drop a set last week in improving to 9-7 with four straight victories.
The Panthers beat area opponents Monroe Area (25-9, 25-11) and Hart County (25-21, 25-10) last Tuesday and then followed those wins with victories over non-area foes Stephens County (25-21, 25-18) and Cedar Shoals (25-10, 25-7).
Coach Jeff White praised his team, which has prided itself on defense this season, with stepping up its offensive game.
“This week, our offense was much better and our outside hitters (had) a much higher attack percentage,” White said. “Our serving was tough as we served over 90 percent and our error-to-ace ratio is less than 1.5, which is a goal of ours.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
