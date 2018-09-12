CROSS COUNTRY: Thornton, Schroeder lead Jefferson runners to wins

Riley Thornton and Caitlin Schroeder’s breakout seasons continue for Jefferson.
Thornton ran a 17:12.26 on a hilly Carrollton High School course Saturday to win the Class A-AAA boys’ race of the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational, while Schroeder won the girls’ race with a time of 22:14.76.
Both first-place efforts fueled first-place team finishes in what was a hot day of racing on a demanding course.
The boys, ranked fifth in Class AAA, won their meet by a 40-point margin over second-ranked Westminster, which used only a partial lineup of its top runners. Jefferson’s girls won the meet by an 18-point margin over top-ranked Westminster, which didn’t use a full-strength squad for the girls’ race either. Both Westminster teams reserved several of their top runners for the championship race, which featured some of the best talent in the state.
The Carrollton course is the site of the annual state meet, which was the main motivation for Jefferson embarking on this two-hour trip.
“What we really wanted to do was just get on the course,” coach Brady Sigler said. “Let them feel the state course and get an idea of how it was.”
In addition to Thornton’s victory, Levi Holiday took fifth with a time of 18:19.64, Matthew Schroeder placed eighth with a time of 18:47.97 and Zachary Patterson took 10th with a time of 18:59.99. R.J. Gianetta rounded out the scoring, placing 16th (19:40.13).
The girls’ team was helped by a fourth-place finish from Katherine Law, who ran a 23:04.22 despite battling knee problems. Completing Jefferson’s top five were Madison Chisholm (20th, 24:54.17), Isabel Vanderpool (23rd, 25:04.14) and Krestel Green (25th, 25:13.17).
