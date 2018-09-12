CROSS COUNTRY: Hale seeing ‘confidence’ grow among runners

The Commerce Tiger cross country teams’ season continued last Thursday at North Oconee.
The boys’ team finished 10th out of 18 teams in the meet. Brandon Martin (18:41), JJ Morris (19:30), Radim Horac (20:14), Demarco Hernandez (20:19) and John Bradley (20:20) were the top-five finishers for the boys’ team.
“I was very proud of Brandon posting the time he did, but the runner who had the best day last Thursday was JJ Morris,” Commerce head coach Mark Hale said. “He looked great."
For the girls’ team, Anastasia Sheffield (24:15), Keila Osorio (27:59) and Sarah Amaya (30:36) competed. Sheffield finished 37th out of 108 runners.
“Anastasia Sheffield is gaining confidence each race,” Hale said. “She had her best time of the year and is gaining some valuable experience."
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
