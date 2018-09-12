The sister tandem of Jaycie and Hayden Ponce set the pace for Jackson County at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational with a pair of top-five finishes, resulting in a team win for the Panther girls.
Jaycie, the elder Ponce, finished fourth with a time of 23:11.70, while Hayden followed closely behind with a fifth-place finish and a time of 23:16.44.
With 27 points, Jackson County took the top spot in the five-team meet with room to spare, finishing 33 points ahead of Cherokee Bluff High School (60 points).
Hazel Allen and Kayla Sheppard each contributed top-10 finishes to aid the effort. Allen took eighth with a time of 24:24.54, and Sheppard placed ninth with a time of 24:34.46. Reagan Bewley contributed to the Panthers’ overall point total with a 12th-place finish (25:49.83).
On the boys’ side, Russell Hendley and Dawson Miller each earned top-10 finishes in a third-place team showing from the Panthers (72 points). Nine teams ran in the boys’ race.
Hendley placed fifth with a time of 18:06.67 and Miller took 10th with a time of 18:43.11. Others adding to the Panthers’ point total were Jett Gonzales (16th, 19:20.06), who has battled back from a broken toe at the start of the season, Eli Griffeth (19th, 19:44.13) and Jason Crowthers (27th, 20:28.56).
With 72 points, Jackson County finished one behind second-place East Jackson.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Ponce sisters lead Jackson County to Saturday victory
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry