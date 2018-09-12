CROSS COUNTRY: Ponce sisters lead Jackson County to Saturday victory

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 12. 2018
The sister tandem of Jaycie and Hayden Ponce set the pace for Jackson County at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational with a pair of top-five finishes, resulting in a team win for the Panther girls.
Jaycie, the elder Ponce, finished fourth with a time of 23:11.70, while Hayden followed closely behind with a fifth-place finish and a time of 23:16.44.
With 27 points, Jackson County took the top spot in the five-team meet with room to spare, finishing 33 points ahead of Cherokee Bluff High School (60 points).
Hazel Allen and Kayla Sheppard each contributed top-10 finishes to aid the effort. Allen took eighth with a time of 24:24.54, and Sheppard placed ninth with a time of 24:34.46. Reagan Bewley contributed to the Panthers’ overall point total with a 12th-place finish (25:49.83).
On the boys’ side, Russell Hendley and Dawson Miller each earned top-10 finishes in a third-place team showing from the Panthers (72 points). Nine teams ran in the boys’ race.
Hendley placed fifth with a time of 18:06.67 and Miller took 10th with a time of 18:43.11. Others adding to the Panthers’ point total were Jett Gonzales (16th, 19:20.06), who has battled back from a broken toe at the start of the season, Eli Griffeth (19th, 19:44.13) and Jason Crowthers (27th, 20:28.56).
With 72 points, Jackson County finished one behind second-place East Jackson.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.