CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe grabs first win of year in dominating fashion

East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe was already cooling down with a medal around his neck while the rest of the runners were still battling the humidity.
The Eagle senior ran a 16:42.38 to win the Eagle Invitational by a sizeable gap of 1:08 over the field on a muggy Saturday at Lamar Murphy Park. This was Shelafoe’s first win of the season.
“It was hot,” Shelafoe said. “I’m glad I got that time (with it being) this hot.”
Shelafoe has the third-best time in Class AAA this year at 16:31. He recorded that time two weeks earlier in the season-opening Northeast Georgia Championships, also held at Lamar Murphy Park. Shelafoe wanted to better that time in Saturday’s race, but the humidity proved to be a factor.
“I was trying to get that … but it’s alright,” he said.
East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton agreed that the conditions played a factor.
“I think overall he did fine,” Sitton said. “It was just really muggy, and it affected everybody. I think he did fine running by himself.”
Shelafoe’s career PR is 15:45. He hopes to set a new career-best time when the team runs at Unicoi State Park later this year.
“The goal is at Unicoi to beat it again,” he said. “We’re going to have a strong race up there I feel like.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
