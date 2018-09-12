Eagles hope to contain Class AAAA Madison Co.

After a 50-10 loss to Banks County, East Jackson will have another challenge on its hands with another run-based team.
But this week’s opponent, Madison County, presents a big-play element that the Eagles will be tasked to contain.
“They’re very athletic, and their attack is more flank based … they want to take their speed and they want to get outside,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said. “We’ve got to find a way to defend the edge.”
East Jackson will take on Madison County Friday at home at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders (1-3) have transitioned to the flex bone in their seventh year under coach Chris Smith.
Madison County’s offense is spearheaded by a talented running back/wide receiver Traveon Latimore, who has committed to Kennesaw State University.
“He can fly,” Wilkins said. “He’s dang good. We have not seen a back like him this year, and we’ve got to have the ability to come up and set the edge and turn him back into the middle of the field.”
Wilkins emphasized Latimore’s danger to his defense.
“If he gets outside, we can’t catch him … He’s a Mecole Hardman type guy for Madison County,” Wilkins said, referring to the University of Georgia’s speedy receiver.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
