Rezoning for residential development approved by BOC

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a rezoning of 29.6 acres of land that will allow for a 58-lot single-family subdivision to be built at the corner of City Pond and Rockwell Church roads.
The vote was 4-2 with commissioners Isaiah Berry and Ben Hendrix opposed and Roger Wehunt absent.
The approval came after the BOC initially rejected the rezoning last October over numerous concerns, including traffic. Owner Derrell Patrick and developer Garrett Reed sued the county over the decision and the parties reached a settlement agreement last month for the matter to come back before the BOC for another public hearing. As part of the agreement, with the rezoning approved, the applicants will drop the lawsuit.
Duluth attorney Melody Glouton, representing the applicants, said the request had been revised to address the concerns of county staff, residents and Barrow County School System officials.
The applicants agreed to 14 conditions attached to the approval, including:
•a donation of 1.2 acres to the county in order for the county to complete road realignment.
•imposition of a 10-foot no-access easement along City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road.
•construction and maintenance of a 20-foot landscape easement along City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road to provide a vegetative screening.
•construction and maintenance within the landscape easement of a 6-foot high, aluminum wrought-iron-looking fence with brick and stone columns spaced every 100 feet.
•minimum heated areas of residences of 2,400 square feet for single-story residences and 2,600 square feet for two-story residences.
•minimum side setbacks of 10 feet.
•minimum distance between structures of 20 feet.
•creation and operation of a mandatory homeowners’ association that shall be responsible for the maintenance of any detention ponds and all open space, including but not limited to, maintenance of the landscape easement.
•Development shall be pursuant to an open space conservation subdivision design with the Landscape Easement along Rockwell Church Road and City Pond Road and the detention pond included in the open space.
•The development should adhere to the recommendations contained in a traffic study at the time of development.
•Exteriors of all dwellings shall consist of brick, stone or fiber cement siding on the front façade with the balance of the home to be wood, cedar shake or fiber cement siding.
•Subdivision shall be developed with 58 lots.
•construction of exterior sidewalks along City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road as they front the subdivision, according to county code.
•sodding of the side and front yards of each lot.
