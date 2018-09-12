Woman may be ‘banned’ from Statham properties

The Statham City Council will hold a called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to consider banning from city property a woman who has been a persistent thorn for more than a year.
The council will consider “prohibiting entry on city property” against Catherine Corkren.
Corkren has attended nearly every council meeting for months and has filed more than 80 open records requests in 2018, according to city attorney Thomas Mitchell.
The hearing on the item will include comments from a city representative and from Corkren or her representative.
A letter from Mitchell to Corkren says the city will “place in the record:
“Inaccurate investigative reports; video of you surreptitiously attempting to record a conversation held in Ms. Chang’s office (Mai Chang, city clerk); the video of your encounter with Ms. Sandra Bennett on Aug. 8, 2018; an affidavit by Ms. Chang recounting your abusive and threatening words and actions toward her; a statement regarding my conversation with Sheriff (Jud) Smith regarding your conduct in his office on Aug. 23, 2018, and your emails to Ms. Heather Tarver falsely accusing a court employee of inappropriate or unlawful activity.”
Mitchell’s letter charges Corkren with being and having “belligerent, intimidating, even threatening conduct” toward city employees and says the “city is concerned that you would have no compunction about threatening or even doing harm” to city employees.
His letter also says, “You have made multiple complaints against Statham officials and employees, all of which have terminated in favor of the City of Statham employees. Further, the investigators assigned to those matters have concluded that your reports are not accurate.”
Three council members could not remember a similar action taken in the past.
If the council adopts the prohibition, Corkren would not be allowed at city hall, the community center, police department, Hillman-Rainwater or Robert L. Bridges parks, or any city-owned water and sewer easements other than those located on rights-of-way.
Corkren said she would comment and introduce documents at the hearing Thursday.
