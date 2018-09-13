Football: Bulldoggs eager to return home for matchup with Loganville on Friday

The Winder-Barrow High School football team enters this week’s contest against Loganville High School at 1-2 overall but coach Ed Dudley is optimistic about the progress his team is making.
The Bulldoggs will return to the friendly confines of W. Clair Harris Stadium for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and while the WBHS coach knows it will be a tough challenge he believes his team will be ready.
“Loganville is a dynamic team,” Dudley said. “They are very athletic and their quarterback (Tanner Greene) has thrown for 600 yards in their first three games. In some ways they line up offensively similar to us. We will have to be prepared for them.”
The Red Devils, coached by Mike Humphreys, are coming off an impressive 20-14 victory against North Oconee. LHS also defeated Morgan County this season with its lone setback coming to state-ranked county rival Monroe Area.
“I know it will be great to be at home this week,” Dudley said. “I believe we are on the right path. We have been playing good defense led by a veteran group of players. We have a very strong front seven.”
The veteran coach said the Bulldoggs are still progressing offensively.
“We are so close,” Dudley said. “We are improving on special teams and on the offensive line. Those were two areas we knew we would get better at as the season progressed. We are just working the kinks out. The main thing for us is to stay healthy when the region schedule begins.”
The key for success this week will be another strong defensive effort.
“We have to put pressure on their quarterback because if we don’t he will pick us apart,” Dudley said.
The key offensively for WBHS, Dudley said, is to be able to run the football with some degree of success this week.
“We aren’t Alabama but we have to be able to run the football some and keep Loganville off balance,” he said.
Winder-Barrow’s lone score against Flowery Branch came on a 2-yard run by Aaron Bagley. The Bulldoggs led 7-3 at halftime but could not manage any additional points on the scoreboard in the second half.
Jhaydon Sullivan completed 15 passes last week and continues to improve, his coach said.
At quarterback for LHS, Greene has given the team stability at the position despite being just a sophomore. D’errius Hart also gives the Red Devils speed and will be a major contributor on offense and kick returns. Hart moved from running back to wide receiver in the offseason.
“D’errius has welcomed the change,” Humphreys said.
LHS is coming off a 2-8 season in 2017 and has already matched that win total three games into the new season. Humphreys said turnovers and penalties played a negative factor for his team last fall.
“I think our kids realized some of the issues we had and are trying not to fall into the same situation,” he said.
