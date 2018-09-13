Football: After second straight loss, BCA tries to regroup during bye week

Frederica Academy turned out to be as good as advertised Friday as Bethlehem Christian Academy fell behind big early and couldn’t recover in a 60-21 loss on St. Simons Island.
BCA fell behind 27-0 after a quarter and 40-7 at halftime as the game was never in doubt. The Knights dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
“They’re definitely a very good team and not to take anything away from them, but we just didn’t play very good,” Knights coach Lance Fendley said Monday. “All week long, we talked about the importance of getting out to a good start and maintaining early and we just wound up digging ourselves a hole. One of the biggest things was field position. We never really had them in a situation where they had to drive the entire length of the field. They always started with it between the 40s if not closer with turnovers.
“It was just kind of a bad night all around, but hopefully we can learn from it and get better. Hopefully we can get healthy during the bye week, and hopefully the character of this team will really show up.”
BCA got a touchdown pass from Jacob Adams to Eliel St. Louis and another touchdown on a halfback pass from Tanner Schwebel to Lantry Greene, while Schwebel returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score.
But the Knights didn’t have an answer for Frederica’s offense, which churned out 60 points for a second consecutive week. Running back Isaiah Jackson finished with 155 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns while quarterback Denver Anthony ran for 108 yards on just nine carries and a pair of touchdowns while throwing for two more scores on 7-of-10 passing. Auburn commit Jashawn Sheffield caught both touchdown passes.
“I think all around their team speed was very good, but I think they’re a lot better on the offensive and defensive lines than people give them credit for,” Fendley said. “Everyone sees Jashawn Sheffield and (fellow Auburn commit Jaylin Simpson) out there, but they are very strong up front. They’ve got a great linebacker in Harry Veal and a great wide receiver/safety in Patrick Brunson. They’re just a very good team all around.”
The Knights will have their first of two open dates on the schedule this week before returning home to host Pinewood Christian next week. While the open date was initially set to be Aug. 24, after the opener with Loganville Christian, a change to the schedule pushed the date back.
Fendley said the bye week “couldn’t come at a better time” for the Knights, who have been outscored 105-44 the last two weeks in back-to-back losses after outscoring their opponents 77-48 during a 2-0 start.
“We have a little more tape to go off of and study,” Fendley said. “The bye week after the first game might have been nice, but I don’t think we would have gotten nearly as much work done or been in position to get it done. We have a lot more to evaluate after four weeks.”
And Fendley believes the to-do list will be extensive, starting with the Knights being better in practice.
“These past two weeks honestly have probably been two of the worst weeks we’ve had,” he said. “We haven’t been very intense. We haven’t had a very good mindset of paying attention to detail. There’s a lot of things we’ve got to get awfully better at. We’ve got to do some different things from a schematic standpoint, work on alignment issues and play coverages. We’ve got to get better on special teams, which has hurt us with field position. Offensively, we started out very efficient but that hasn’t been the case the past two weeks.
“We just haven’t been as dialed in as we need to be.”
