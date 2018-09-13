Softball: Wildcats roll past Bulldoggs 11-3

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, September 13. 2018
The Apalachee softball team used an eight-run fourth inning Tuesday to cruise past crosstown rival Winder-Barrow, 11-3, in five innings, at home Wednesday.
The win was the Wildcats' second in as many tries against the Bulldoggs this season and within a six-day span.
Sophomore Emily Hodnett went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs at the plate for Apalachee while pitching all five innings in the circle to pick up the win.
The Wildcats (12-6, 8-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an error, but the Bulldoggs (6-9, 4-4) took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-run double by Bekah Freeman that plated Morgan Macaw and Alyssa Bond.
But Apalachee seized control in the fourth. Nicole Trammell led off with a walk and then Madyson Coe reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt. A single by S'Niyah Stinson loaded the bases and Madison Hubler drew a walk to bring Trammell home and tie the game. Cara Knight followed with a two-run single to give the Wildcats the lead, and a two-run single and three-run double by Coe later in the inning extended the lead to 9-2.
Winder-Barrow bounced back with a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Kendal Miller, but the Wildcats got two in their half of the frame on an RBI single by Hodnett and a steal of home by Alexis Griffith to invoke the mercy rule.
Both teams will be back in region action today as Apalachee visits Dacula for a 5:55 p.m. start and Winder-Barrow visits Habersham Central for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.