Kathryn Ewing (09-12-18)

HOSCHTON - Kathryn Bell Ewing, 67, entered into rest Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Mrs. Ewing was born in Macon, Ga., the daughter of the late Joe C. and Joyce Johnson Bell. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Winder and the Jackson County Republican Party. Mrs. Ewing was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother of three children. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Bell.

Survivors include her husband, Larry David Ewing, Sr. Hoschton; a daughter, Melissa Sauls Paris and her husband Shane, Ringgold, Ga.; two sons, Jeffrey Sauls and his wife Cynthia, Loganville, and David Ewing and his wife Tabby, Bogart; two brothers, Robert Bell, Macon, and Joey Bell, Albemarle, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Rachel Roberts, Anna Kathryn Sauls, Tyler Sauls and Tripp Ewing.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 14, from the First United Methodist Church of Winder with the Rev. Calvin Haney and Mrs. Jan David officiating. No visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

