Lula McDaniel (09-11-18)

WINDER - Lula Pearl McDaniel, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Mrs. McDaniel was a native of Barrow County and was the daughter of the late Garfield McDaniel and Martha Vanderford McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Fred McDaniel; five brothers; and two sisters. Mrs. McDaniel retired as a sales clerk with Belk with 25 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include her son, Billy Fred (Dawn) McDaniel, Jr; daughters, Yvonne (Larry) Cook and Elaine (Eddie) Wall; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 15, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Old Website

