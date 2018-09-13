CARNESVILLE - Homer M. "Bud" Gable, 78 passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Born in Clermont, Ga. on June 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Warren and Nellie Mae Hill Gable. Mr. Gable retired from Mt. Vernon Mills after years of service. He was a hardworking man and loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Gable was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Ann King Gable; and daughter, Diane Gable Hart.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Clifford and Rebecca Gable, Carnesville, Melvin Gable, Cleveland, Wayne and Melina Gable, Braselton, and Tony Gable, Alamo; daughters, Vickie Gable, Carnesville, and Nancy Gable, Commerce; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Junior Gable, Dahlonega; sister, Shirley Collins, Gainesville; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Raymond Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Diamond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
'Bud' Gable (09-12-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry