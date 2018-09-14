Bridges: What we’ve learned early in the college football season

We are still in the early stages for the 2018 season, but already some things are becoming clear in the college gridiron world.
First, Alabama has shown it is the clear No. 1 team in the country. One would be hard pressed to find any weaknesses in the Crimson Tide. They will have some close games during the season (at least closer than what they have been in during the first two games) but it would take injuries to a significant amount of players to derail Alabama.
Ohio State has been very impressive in its first two games without Urban Meyer. The controversial coach is set to return after missing one more game but the Buckeyes are also stocked with standout players. If Ohio State can survive its game with TCU (the final contest Myer will miss), then the Buckeyes look to be playoff-bound.
Oklahoma has shown it is not missing a beat despite losing its all-star quarterback from 2017. The Sooners were very close to playing for the national title last season and only some mistakes from its young head coach prevented it.
Georgia appears set to run through its regular season schedule as well. It now appears the Bulldogs’ toughest challenge in the SEC East will be Kentucky. While the Wildcats are a good team, they are not in the same class talent-wise with UGA.
Clemson showed it is mortal in last Saturday’s nail-bitter with Texas A&M. Yes, it is tough to play on the road against an SEC team. Yes, the Tigers won the game and that is really all that matters. However, Texas A&M is far from being a playoff contender (partly because of competing in the SEC West) and still could have easily won the contest.
When it comes to Florida State it’s amazing to see how far the mighty have fallen. The Seminoles needed somewhat of a miracle finish (and a little assistance from the referees) to hold off FCS opponent Samford last weekend.
Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges passed for 475 yards and looked like a future NFL player doing so. Bulldog coach Chris Hatcher’s Air Raid offense picked FSU apart all night and did not trail until late in the contest.
The Seminoles made a reach for its new head coach in the offseason and it remains to be seen if the decision will work in the long run.
Georgia Tech’s loss to South Florida has some Yellow Jacket fans grumbling and rightfully so. Using two kickoff returns for touchdowns, South Florida won despite giving up 38 points.
It’s puzzling why Georgia Tech cannot do any better on defense. Johnson is now on his fourth defensive coordinator during his decade plus in Atlanta and the right combination simply seems out of reach. It could simply be not having enough talent on that side of the football.
Whatever the reason, Tech needs to right the ship quickly or the season could go downhill fast.
While Georgia was clearly the better team on the field against South Carolina, the game should not have been the blowout it was. The Gamecocks are better than what they showed.
The hiring of Will Muschamp three years ago is still baffling to me. After Muschamp ran the program at Florida into the ground (including a loss to Georgia Southern when the Eagles were still FCS), it was hard to believe anyone would hire him as a head coach again.
That is especially true in the SEC where one would think schools could pretty much pick who they want. There are numerous quality coaches who could do good things at South Carolina. Muschamp is not the one. He is known for his defensive background but South Carolina had no clue on defense against UGA.
Of course, the main part of the answer as to why Muschamp was hired again (and the first time) is that he comes from the Nick Saban coaching tree. Still, those who coach for Saban are not necessarily him. (See Jim McElwain and Derek Dooley and what they have done as collegiate head coaches.)
And finally, you can’t help but be impressed with how Arizona State is doing for first-year college head coach Herm Edwards. The former NFL head coach has the Sun Devils off to a 2-0 start after upsetting Michigan State late Saturday night.
Many questioned the hiring of Edwards at the collegiate level (he had actually been out of coaching for several years) but it has been so far, so good for the motivational coach.
