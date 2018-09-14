JEFFERSON - Monroe William "Fireball" Gathright, 74 entered into rest Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Mr. Gathright was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Harvey and Jessie Mae Barfield Gathright. He was a member of Jones Chapel Church and was a retired welder with Thrall Car after 40+ years and later with the Jackson County School System. Mr. Gathright was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Junior Gathright.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Randolph Gathright, Jefferson; son, Christopher Randolph and his wife Valerie, Jefferson; daughter, Barbara Randolph, Jefferson; four sisters, Mary Ann Jordan, Decatur, Betty Jordan and her husband Summie Lee, Smyrna, Linda Gathright, Crawford, and Judy Norwood and her husband Douglas, Jefferson; brother, Billy Gathright and his wife Ruby, Jefferson; sister-in-law, Peggy Sims, Jefferson; brother-in-law, Bobby Randolph, Jefferson; and two grandchildren, Keyonia Cade and Krishona Randolph, Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 17, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Moon presiding along with the Rev. Ken Sims. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Nephews and friends will be honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Repass will be held after the service at St Paul's First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon Street, Jefferson, Georgia.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
'Fireball' Gathright (09-13-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry