Football: Wildcats rally past Walnut Grove 14-13 in overtime

With the game on the line Friday, Apalachee wide receiver Cameron Hoffman had one thing on his mind — redemption.
Earlier in the game, Hoffman’s muffing of a punt resulted in a Walnut Grove touchdown that tied the game and eventually led to overtime. Down 13-7 in the extra period and facing a do-or-die fourth-down play, the Wildcats called Hoffman’s number — and the senior delivered.
Hoffman leapt up to haul in a 16-yard touchdown pass from AJ Forbing in tight coverage to set up a 14-13 Wildcat victory over the Warriors — following Carlos Rodriguez’s game-winning extra point — in front of a large homecoming crowd at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
It was Hoffman’s third touchdown grab of the year and by far the biggest.
“It meant the world to me,” Hoffman said of the play. “It was for my teammates really. They all had my back (after the fumble) and I had to make a play for them. I just saw the ball go up in the air and I knew I had to make a play.”
Perhaps nobody was happier for Hoffman than Wildcats coach Tony Lotti.
“We talk about that a lot. Nobody’s perfect, but if you make a mistake you can’t dwell on it,” Lotti said. “We work on that so much because the kids get so hard on themselves. I’ve never coached a kid in my whole career who went out to make a mistake on purpose. But we talk about moving past it and making the next play, and Cameron did that. He made the big play when we needed it the most.”
It was the second straight win for the Wildcats (2-3) and their first home win in the Lotti era — one that couldn’t have come in much more dramatic fashion.
The Wildcats won the coin toss ahead of overtime and elected to play defense first. With the ball starting at the Apalachee 15, Walnut Grove needed just four plays to find the end zone with Oen Mowell taking a sweep and scoring from 3 yards out to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 13-7. But Walnut Grove kicker Jake Smith pushed his extra-point try wide-right, and that proved to be costly.
The Wildcats struggled to move the ball at the start of their drive. Three short gains and a false-start penalty forced them into 4th-and-11 from the 16 when they decided to go to the air. Forbing put the ball right on the money to Hoffman for the score and Rodriguez calmly knocked the ball through the uprights to seal the victory and send a jubilant Wildcat team and student section pouring out onto the field.
“This is big for my kids. You talk about resilience…I don’t know if you could make that any more dramatic,” Lotti said as his players and their fans rang the victory bell behind the end zone. “We made some mistakes that we’ve got to fix and we gave up some plays, but they kept fighting all the way through. And Cameron did a heck of a job. AJ put the ball right on the money in tight space and our line gave the play time to unfold.
“And then Carlos, ice water in his veins, makes that kick. It was great protection, a great snap, great hold and a great kick.”
Rodriguez, who kicked three field goals last week to help fuel a 16-0 win at Jackson County, had big moment delayed Friday by just a few minutes. With five seconds left in regulation, the Wildcats initially brought him out to attempt a game-winning 44-yard field goal.
But after Walnut Grove called a timeout to try to ice him, and with the field and ball wet from a heavy rain that fell for most of the second half, Lotti decided not to risk a bad snap. Instead they decided to take a shot at the end zone from 27 yards out, but Forbing’s heave was tipped at the goal line and intercepted to force overtime.
“Carlos has come a long way and been hitting the ball good,” Lotti said of his senior kicker, who is a first-year football player. “To be honest, if the football hadn’t weighed 25,000 pounds, I would have let him try it because I feel like he would have hit it. But everything was soaking wet and you never know what could happen there.”
Defense dominated the game for much of the night. Apalachee managed just 191 yards unofficially, and the Wildcats’ most successful drive came on an eight-play, 73-yard march, capped off when running back AJ Millbrooks fought off a couple of tacklers and found his way into the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first half.
The Warriors tied the game when Hoffman fielded a punt around his 40-yard line on the final play of the third quarter and fumbled it into the hands of a Walnut Grove player who took it back the other way.
Apalachee’s defense, which kept its opponent out of the end zone in regulation for the second straight week, was stout, allowing just 229 yards and holding on several critical fourth-down plays. The biggest stop came early in the third quarter when the Wildcats held on 4th-and-goal from the 1.
“I’m so proud of (defensive coordinator Mike Hancock) and the defensive staff,” Lotti said. “They bent but they didn’t break. They got us some turnovers and kept us in the game. I’m really happy for everybody on our staff, all our kids and our community. For me it’s a pretty cool sight to see this many people here and the excitement that’s here. These people deserve it.”
Apalachee will now have its first open week next week in preparation for its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener at home Sept. 28 against crosstown rival Winder-Barrow.
The Wildcats are flying into the off week on a high.
“Coach Lotti has changed the program and put a better mindset in our heads,” Hoffman said. “We’re focused on Winder now and we’re confident.”
