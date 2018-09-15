JEFFERSON 42, GAINESVILLE 10: Dragons run past Red Elephants on wet night

The rain stopped falling, but a downpour of big plays from Jefferson followed.
Coming out of a second-quarter, hour-long weather delay, the Dragons (3-1) posted 35 unanswered points to surge past Gainesville 42-10 Friday at home.
“I’m just very proud of our team,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “I thought with the unusual circumstances of tonight, I thought they managed the rain delay and all the logistics of our deal here very well.”
With Jefferson trailing 10-7, Colby Clark scored on a 30-yard second-quarter run and later threw 32-yard touchdown pass to Zac Corbin, who wrestled the ball away from a Gainesville defender, to give Jefferson a 21-10 halftime lead and momentum that it would never relinquish.
“We could feel the momentum shifting our way big-time,” Corbin said, “and then just every play after that, every big play we got, just helped us.”
Garmon Randolph provided the defensive highlight of the second half, tipping a pass, picking it off and racing for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Jefferson a 35-10 lead as the Dragons notched their third-straight win.
“We started out rocky in the first half,” Randolph said. “Then we came back out here, coach got us right in the locker room. So, we had to come out here and show what we do.”
Clark ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns and was 3-of-7 passing and one touchdown. Kade McNally added 55 yards on the ground.
The win moved Jefferson to 3-0 all-time against Gainesville.
Jefferson had its hands full with the traditional state power early on. A one-yard touchdown run from Quintavious Hayes gave the Red Elephants — seeking their first victory of the year — a 10-7 early in the second quarter.
Lightning brought the game to a halt in the second quarter at the 10:08 mark. Heavy rain soon followed. When play resumed, Jefferson’s deluge of points wasn’t immediate. The Dragons’ first two possessions after the delay ended in a turnover and punt.
“I didn’t think we came back out quite as focused as we should have been,” Cathcart said.
But a series of three big plays inside the final two minutes of the half turned the game.
The first came when Clark kept the ball on an option play and raced 30 yards for a score to put Jefferson ahead 14-10 with 1:16 left in the first half. Then Jefferson’s special teams produced a blocked punt, setting up the Dragons at the Gainesville 32 with 22 seconds left in the half. The Dragons cashed in when Clark rolled left and threw the ball up in the end zone to Corbin. The pass ended up in a Gainesville’s defender’s hands but Corbin wrestled the ball away, coming down for an improbable 32-yard touchdown reception with just seven seconds left before halftime.
“Coach made a great call, Colby threw a really good ball and I got to make a play for them,” Corbin said.
Clark initially thought he’d thrown an interception before realizing what Corbin had wrangled the ball away.
“Next thing I know, our fans are cheering, the sideline is cheering,” he said. “I’m like ‘What is going on?’ But Zac, he’s just a great athlete — baseball, football, pretty much anything.”
Jefferson then dominated the second half in securing its third win this season by 24 points or more. Clark found the end zone on a one-yard run on the first drive of the third quarter. Randolph’s pick six followed on Gainesville’s ensuing possession as the 6-foot-6 defensive end/outside linebacker — wearing a cast on his right hand — used his long reach to tip a Walter Dixon pass, haul it in and take it back the other way. The defensive score was a first for the senior.
“It was nice,” Randolph said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever gotten a pick six in all of the football I’ve played.”
With Jefferson’s subs in late, Kolton Jones provided the final points of the night, scoring from 20 yards out on shifty run with five minutes left in the game.
The Dragon’s defense, which allowed Gainesville’s lone touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, shut out the Red Elephants over the last 35:56 of the game.
“Defensively, we’ve played well all year,” Cathcart said. “We’re playing a lot of people, and that helps, too. I was really proud of the job that we did really not giving up explosive plays to them, or not too many of them, and making them drive the football.”
The defense produced a big stand early, too. Gainesville took over at the Dragon 10 after recovering a first-quarter fumble, but Jefferson forced the Red Elephants to settle for a 22-yard field goal a 3-0 lead. Jefferson answered with a seven-play 63-yard scoring drive, capped by a three-yard touchdown from Clark to take a 7-3 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter. But Gainesville answered with an 11-play march, ending with Hayes’ one-yard touchdown. It would be the Red Elephants’ last points of the night, however.
Corbin, one of 17 seniors on the Dragon roster, expressed confidence for the rest of the season after Friday’s win.
“I think we’re going to be really good,” he said. “If we just play, do what our coaches tell us, and just play hard, we’ll be good.”
Jefferson opens region play against East Jackson (1-3) next Friday at home.
