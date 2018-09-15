Man killed in Sept. 13 wreck on Hwy. 98

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Saturday, September 15. 2018
A Madison County man died an accident on Hwy. 98 Thursday.
Robert Edward Couch, 83, Colbert, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:02 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Short Seagraves Road, according to county coroner Julie Phillips.
Couch was traveling east on Hwy. 98 when a chicken truck with a load of birds driven by Marcus William Jackson, 46, Braselton, turned west onto Hwy. 98 and into the path of Couch’s 1989 Chevrolet Celebrity, which struck the rear section of the trailer. The accident remains under investigation.
