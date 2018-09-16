I-85 lane closures planned at Plainview Rd. bridge

Drivers heading southbound on I-85 in Jackson County will experience left lane closures at the Plainview Rd. overpass this week as crews continue construction activity for the I-85 Corridor Bridges project.
Overnight closures will take place on the days and times listed below:
•Monday, Sept. 17 — left lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane erection.
•Tuesday, Sept. 18 — traffic pacing from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for bridge beam placement.
•Wednesday, Sept. 19 — left lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane disassembly.
•Thursday, Sept. 20 — left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for subdeck construction.
Plainview Rd. closed in June and is scheduled to reopen to traffic in December.
