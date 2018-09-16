I-85 lane closures planned at Plainview Rd. bridge

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Sunday, September 16. 2018
Drivers heading southbound on I-85 in Jackson County will experience left lane closures at the Plainview Rd. overpass this week as crews continue construction activity for the I-85 Corridor Bridges project.
Overnight closures will take place on the days and times listed below:
•Monday, Sept. 17 — left lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane erection.
•Tuesday, Sept. 18 — traffic pacing from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for bridge beam placement.
•Wednesday, Sept. 19 — left lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane disassembly.
•Thursday, Sept. 20 — left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for subdeck construction.
Plainview Rd. closed in June and is scheduled to reopen to traffic in December.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.