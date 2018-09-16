D.O.T. to replace two major bridges in 2020, 2021

Two large-scale bridge replacements in Madison County are set to begin sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (D.O.T.) announced in a public meeting in mid-August that they will replace the bridge over the South Fork Broad River on Hwy. 29 South (SR 8) near the Danielsville city limits.
The project, according to DOT documents, is slated to cost $3.2 million in construction costs and is planned to take 12 months to complete.
According to Georgia DOT representative Katie Strickland, the project won’t be advertised and awarded to a contractor until November 2020.
The official detour plans to utilize Hwy. 98 (to Ila’s four-way stop) to Hwy. 106 and loop back onto Hwy. 29 in Hull, with a total gross detour from bridge construction end to end of 15.4 miles.
The original bridge was built in 1931 and widened in 1978, according to the DOT.
The current bridge is 278 feet long and 43 feet wide and the proposed bridge would be 300 feet long and 43 feet wide.
Danielsville Mayor Todd Higdon expressed concerns over the project’s impact on the city and the county.
He said closing the main route into Danielsville from the south would be “catastrophic to the financial status of Danielsville and the tax base for this county.”
Higdon said though he realizes the bridge is in need of replacement, he and others are “100 percent opposed to the (complete) closing of Hwy. 29.”
He also said he would’ve liked to have seen a meeting with city, county, EMS, fire, rescue and other officials before the DOT actually went to the public and set a date for the project to begin.
The second DOT project will replace the bridge at its existing location over the Broad River on Wildcat Bridge Road (Hwy. 281) in northern Madison County. This project is projected to cost $4 million and take 24 months to complete.
According to Strickland, the planned detour will use Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 191, with the entire detour from bridge end to bridge end being 23.7 miles.
This bridge was constructed in 1956 and is 396 feet long and 30 feet wide and the proposed bridge will be of similar length, but 13 feet wider.
Strickland said the project is also expected to be awarded to a contractor in November 2020.
Senator Frank Ginn, who also serves as the county’s new industrial authority director, said any time a bridge is taken out of service the closest route to a hospital, emergency services, fire, rescue and other vital services needs to be ascertained.
Ginn said he encouraged Mayor Higdon and any other concerned individuals or groups to send a letter to him and to Representatives Tom McCall and Alan Powell. He also said it is important to continue to get input from service providers in order to develop the best plan to minimize disruption and inconvenience.
“I have been a manager of local government and I fully understand how important it is to work through and to minimize the impact on a community,” he said. He said he also understands the need to replace the bridges – both of which have exceeded their designed lifespan of 50 years.
“Will it be inconvenient, yes,” Ginn said. “But we do want to minimize the impact.”
He said he is particularly concerned about the 24-month construction estimate on the Hwy. 281 bridge, which will isolate the Harrison Community and other areas north of the bridge as they will be cut off from their most direct travel route.
“I think that 24 months is excessive,” he said and added that he plans to work with the DOT to see what can be done to shorten that time period, if possible. He also said back up mutual aid services will also need to be worked out for those communities to ensure timely emergency and other services.
Ginn said he will work with Mayor Higdon and any other interested parties to maintain and continue a dialogue on both these upcoming projects.
For more information go to www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach. From there, select Madison County and then one of the two projects (SR 8 at South Fork Broad River or SR 281 at Broad River). The time for public comment online has ended, according to DOT documents.
