BOC to consider assistance with loan for fire hall

The Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department aims to build a new fire hall on Neese-Commerce Road. And the department’s fire chief, Adam Arnold, approached county commissioners recently to request their assistance in securing a loan to construct the estimated $450,000 structure.
District 1 commissioner Lee Allen spoke in favor of helping the department, along with former District 1 commissioner Stanley Thomas and current Shiloh VFD chief Butch McDuffie.
Arnold said the department needs the space to house bigger fire trucks and needed equipment. He said the department plans to put a $96,000 down payment on the facility and finance the remaining $312,000 over 15-plus years. Arnold said a lengthy financing contract will allow the department to purchase another needed fire truck in the next four to five years. The facility would be an 80’ by 80’ structure located on five acres.
“We will make you proud,” said Arnold to the BOC, adding that the facility will help lower homeowners’ insurance ratings in the area. “…This is for the county, not just for us.”
The fire chief noted that banks want the county to agree to serve as the guarantor on the loan for the facility. He said that’s because sales tax funds for fire departments could be voted down at referendum time, leaving the department unable to meet its debt obligation. Banks want assurance that the county will take over in such a scenario.
Arnold said the department has received county support on previous loans for trucks and has always upheld its end of the deal.
County attorney Mike Pruett said those trucks — which have included a number of the county’s 11 VFDs — have been acquired through lease/purchase arrangements. He said that may be appropriate in this case.
Commission chairman John Scarborough voiced appreciation for volunteer firefighters, saying that seeing such important volunteer work in 2018 is really refreshing. He voiced some concern with the possibility that numerous county fire departments might seek the same arrangement, which could impact the county government’s credit-worthiness.
No decisions were made Monday, but the BOC agreed to have Pruett, Scarborough and Arnold meet to discuss possibilities and then report back to the board.
In other matters Monday, the board approved commissioner Allen’s request to have the planning and zoning board review a potential amendment to county zoning ordinance to require that future dog kennels be placed on agricultural (A-1) properties only, to give some separation from neighboring properties. Current kennels not in the A-1 zone would be grandfathered in and not subject to that regulation.
The board also turned down Allen’s request to require one year before a denied zoning request can be reconsidered by the county, instead of six months, as now required. Allen said a year would be more efficient and keep applicants from “just asking and asking until we say yes.” Scarborough suggested that the regulation not apply to zoning requests that have been altered, only those that are identical to the denied request.
Commissioner Jim Escoe spoke up against the proposal.
“We tax a person to death, then we regulate them to death,” he said, adding that he feels six months is sufficient.
Allen and Tripp Strickland voted to have the planning and zoning commission consider the potential switch to a 12-month waiting period, while commissioners Theresa Bettis, John Pethel and Escoe all voted not to proceed with the measure, which killed the proposal by a 3-2 vote.
Scarborough noted that the Transco Road bridge will be replaced beginning next week by the Department of Transportation, a project expected to take 10 months at state expense.
