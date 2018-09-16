Burnette named new Danielsville police chief

Danielsville will soon have a familiar face as its new police chief.
The city council voted Sept. 10 following a closed-door session to hire former Danielsville Police Department Captain Jonathan Burnette as the city’s new police chief. Burnette currently works as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Burnette will replace Police Chief Brenan Baird, who resigned following last month’s council meeting. City clerk Susan Payne said Burnette has 18 years of experience in law enforcement.
In other action, police officer and acting chief Cleve Williams was promoted to captain.
Also, the city will soon have its first female officer. The council hired Megan Powell, who has experience as a correctional officer. Powell will start work either Sept. 26 or Oct. 8, depending on when she can be enrolled in police academy training for POST (Police Officer Standards and Training) certification. Powell will be a full-time officer on the evening shift.
Acting chief Williams reported that the department answered 64 calls for service and had four arrests during August.
In other business, Mayor Todd Higdon reported that the maintenance department had 64 work orders during August and eight water leaks. He said the department has been mainly dealing with grass mowing and water leaks, but that they have also completed substantial pot hole repairs in the Sherwood neighborhood.
In old business, Higdon reported that the laundromat demolition at the new roundabout is about 70 percent complete but that the property remains dangerous and boarded up to prevent injury. He said the new owners are working to meet deadlines for demolition and inspection so that they can begin rebuilding.
The laundromat was destroyed by fire in late April and it was announced last month that a new laundromat is planned once the block structure of the building is determined to be structurally sound.
Higdon said corrective measures were performed by the DOT at the roundabout last week, which included repairs to the “inner circle lip” and repaving low-lying areas.
“The roundabout is 99 percent complete at this point,” Higdon said, adding that the DOT has until Oct. 2019 to landscape the center island.
A public hearing on the city’s application for USDA water and sewer funding will be held Monday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at city hall.
